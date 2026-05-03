93rd-Minute Equalizer: Salzburg Let the Win Slip Away!

Kayombo’s first goal of the season in the closing minutes

After the restart, the Japanese player should have sealed the deal but lacked composure in front of goal on two occasions (58th, 67th). That would come back to haunt them. Schlager was initially able to deflect a left-footed shot from Paul Koller for a corner (82nd). The match remained tense until the very end, partly because Salzburg’s Karim Konate missed from a prime position (86th min.). The late substitutions of Kiteishvili (from the 73rd min.) and Kayombo (from the 88th min.) ultimately proved decisive in Sturm’s point gain. The Georgian had too much space and was able to set up Kayombo, who was left unmarked in the penalty area by several Salzburg defenders and slotted the ball into the far corner for his first goal of the season.