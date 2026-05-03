A Thrilling Title Race
93rd-Minute Equalizer: Salzburg Let the Win Slip Away!
Defending champion Sturm Graz has, with a bit of luck, taken the lead in the Austrian Bundesliga standings—at least for a day. Thanks to a late goal by substitute Axel Kayombo (93rd minute), Coach Fabio Ingolitsch’s squad secured a 1-1 draw on Sunday in the top match of the 8th round of the championship group at Red Bull Salzburg and now sits one point ahead of LASK, which hosts fourth-place Rapid on Monday. Third-place Salzburg, for whom Yorbe Vertessen scored (22'), trails by two points.
Salzburg failed to get back on the winning track immediately following their 0-1 loss at Rapid in front of 17,318 spectators. Against the Styrians, they have now had to wait for a full victory since a 3-1 home win on March 2, 2025; they have failed to secure three points in their last six matches, with the most recent three encounters ending 1-1. The Graz side shared the points in the “upper playoff” for the fifth time in a row, extending their unbeaten streak to eleven games. Next Sunday, Salzburg visits LASK, while Sturm travels to Hartberg for the Styrian derby.
Kiteishvili Started on the Bench
For the Graz side, Jeyland Mitchell was declared fit, but star player Otar Kiteishvili startedonthebenchin the clash between the two champions of the past twelve years due to calf issues. For Salzburg, captain Mads Bidstrup was also a spectator in the stands due to a “twinge in his calf,” but he aims to return to action next week. The hosts coped better with the absences. Although they won significantly fewer duels and had less possession before halftime, they clearly dictated the play.
A volley by Sota Kitano sailed well over the bar after just a few seconds, and Kerim Alajbegovic was denied by Sturm goalkeeper Daniil Chudjakov (18th minute). Four minutes later, the 22-year-old Russian could only parry a Kjaergaard shot, and Vertessen pounced from close range to give his team a deserved lead. The crossbar denied the striker a brace (26'). The visitors came close to equalizing only once. Maurice Malone was denied by Alexander Schlager, and Gizo Mamageishvili sent the follow-up well over the crossbar (29'). For Salzburg, Kitano missed another chance with a shot on the turn (40').
Kayombo’s first goal of the season in the closing minutes
After the restart, the Japanese player should have sealed the deal but lacked composure in front of goal on two occasions (58th, 67th). That would come back to haunt them. Schlager was initially able to deflect a left-footed shot from Paul Koller for a corner (82nd). The match remained tense until the very end, partly because Salzburg’s Karim Konate missed from a prime position (86th min.). The late substitutions of Kiteishvili (from the 73rd min.) and Kayombo (from the 88th min.) ultimately proved decisive in Sturm’s point gain. The Georgian had too much space and was able to set up Kayombo, who was left unmarked in the penalty area by several Salzburg defenders and slotted the ball into the far corner for his first goal of the season.
Almost immediately afterward, Moussa Yeo pounced on a deflected shot by Krätzig to make it 2-1 for the home side, but the goal was rightly disallowed after a several-minute VAR review due to an offside position.
FC Red Bull Salzburg – SK Sturm Graz 1-1 (1-0)
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 17,318 spectators, Referee Lechner.
Goals: 1-0 (22') Vertessen, 1-1 (93') Kayombo
Salzburg: Schlager – Lainer, Schuster, Drexler, Krätzig – S. Diabate, Kjaergaard – Vertessen (74. E. Baidoo), Kitano (87. Terzic), Alajbegovic (80. Yeo) – Onisiwo (80. Konate)
Sturm: Chudjakov – Gazibegovic, Mitchell (59. Koller), Vallci – Hödl, Gorenc Stankovic, Fosso (73. Weinhandl), Karic (73. Geyrhofer) – Mamageishvili (73. Kiteishvili) – Malone (88. Kayombo), Jatta
Yellow cards: None, Mamageishvili, Ingolitsch (coach), Gazibegovic
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