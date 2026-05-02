Own goal in the 100th minute saves Bayern against the bottom team

Bayern Avoided Second Loss of the Season

Bayern were taking it easy ahead of the Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, just as they had in Mainz (4-3 after 0-3). Budu Zivzivadze (22') and Eren Dinkci (31') gave the massive underdogs hope of an upset with their goals. Leon Goretzka cut the deficit to 1-2 (44th) with a direct free kick just before halftime. At the restart, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane, and Joshua Kimmich took the field alongside ÖFB international Konrad Laimer, who started on the left and then moved to the right.