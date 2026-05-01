After Hirscher's departure
“Rebellious mindset”: Kristoffersen’s switch is official!
Transfer coup in the ski world! Henrik Kristoffersen joins equipment sponsor Head.
With Henrik Kristoffersen, a two-time world champion and 34-time World Cup winner is joining the HEAD team. The 31-year-old has been one of the defining figures in the Ski World Cup for years. He has already won the overall slalom title four times and took bronze at the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina. He also set a record with his fifth victory in the night slalom in Schladming.
HEAD Racing Director Rainer Salzgeber is thrilled: “Henrik Kristoffersen is one of the most influential athletes of the past ten years. He has achieved numerous successes and victories in both slalom and giant slalom. I am very proud that he has now chosen HEAD—an athlete of his caliber will have his place in our strong team.”
He continues: “With Atle Lie McGrath, we have the current overall slalom champion on our team. That’s why we know what Henrik Kristoffersen expects from us and that he trusts our equipment. He is a gifted athlete with tremendous motivation. Recently, he hasn’t been able to realize his vision the way he envisioned it. We now want to support him as best we can within our team.”
“Rebellious Mindset”
Kristoffersen himself is also looking forward to the new challenge:
“I’m very proud to now be part of the HEAD World Cup Rebels team.”
The Norwegian adds: “It’s a team with a long history of success, and I’m looking forward to being part of what’s to come. I’ve felt welcome from day one and am ready to get started.”
And with a wink: “I’ve always had a bit of a rebellious mindset, so it’s a perfect fit for me to now be part of the HEAD World Cup Rebels.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.