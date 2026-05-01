Maypole snapped: 16-year-old seriously injured

“Everything seemed to be going according to plan”

With combined strength and secured by a fire truck, the erection of the Maypole began. “At first, everything seemed to be going according to plan,” describes Tamara Starzer, the executive councilor responsible for culture and tourism. But when the tree was about halfway up, the trunk snapped in the middle for reasons that remain unclear. It crashed to the ground and struck a 16-year-old firefighter.