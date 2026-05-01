Drama during the erection
Maypole snapped: 16-year-old seriously injured
Serious incident during the Maypole raising in Seitenstetten in the Amstetten district (Lower Austria): The three-year-old tree snapped in half and crashed to the ground. A 16-year-old firefighter was struck in the head by the trunk. He had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Everything was ready to go: The band was ready to play, the Schuhplattler group had warmed up, and many visitors were already on site: After all, the traditional Maypole raising in Seitenstetten is one of the highlights of the event calendar. But on Thursday, the celebration quickly took a back seat.
“Everything seemed to be going according to plan”
With combined strength and secured by a fire truck, the erection of the Maypole began. “At first, everything seemed to be going according to plan,” describes Tamara Starzer, the executive councilor responsible for culture and tourism. But when the tree was about halfway up, the trunk snapped in the middle for reasons that remain unclear. It crashed to the ground and struck a 16-year-old firefighter.
The festival was canceled
Fortunately, help arrived quickly on the scene, and the emergency response chain worked flawlessly. The seriously injured man was flown to the hospital by emergency helicopter, and the celebration was subsequently canceled. However, the young firefighter is reportedly on the mend. Given the circumstances, he is said to have gotten off lightly with a concussion and bruises. “News that brings us all great relief,” said Starzer.
“A moving moment”
But Seitenstetten doesn’t have to do without a Maypole entirely. The youth fire brigade has erected their lovingly decorated children’s Maypole. “They were rewarded with applause. It was a moving moment that shows how important solidarity and community are, especially in difficult situations,” said Starzer.
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