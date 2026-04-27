Sensational Potapova defeats the world No. 2

Potapova seized her second chance

In the second set, Potapova fell behind 2-3 after a break, broke back to tie the score at 4-4, and after 1 hour and 53 minutes converted her second match point to secure one of her greatest victories. “I was lucky to get a second chance and I’m happy I was able to take it,” Potapova explained. The new Austrian national had lost to her compatriot Sinja Kraus in qualifying but still made it into the tournament thanks to a player’s withdrawal. Now she faces Pliskova, who defeated Kraus in three sets in the first round.