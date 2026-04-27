At the Madrid Masters
Sensational Potapova defeats the world No. 2
What a sensation: Anastasia Potapova has surprisingly reached the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid!
The Austrian, who entered the main draw only as a lucky loser, defeated world No. 2 Yelena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-4 in the round of 16 on Monday. Potapova has qualified for the round of 16 at a 1000-level tournament for the fourth time and will face 34-year-old Czech Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, who defeated Argentine Solana Sierra 6-4, 6-3.
Potapova started with a break against the Kazakhstani, who had traveled to Madrid as the tournament champion from Stuttgart, but fell behind 3-5 after leading 3-1. The 25-year-old fought her way back and into a tiebreak, where she saved a set point from Rybakina and converted her third.
Potapova seized her second chance
In the second set, Potapova fell behind 2-3 after a break, broke back to tie the score at 4-4, and after 1 hour and 53 minutes converted her second match point to secure one of her greatest victories. “I was lucky to get a second chance and I’m happy I was able to take it,” Potapova explained. The new Austrian national had lost to her compatriot Sinja Kraus in qualifying but still made it into the tournament thanks to a player’s withdrawal. Now she faces Pliskova, who defeated Kraus in three sets in the first round.
World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka dropped the first set to Naomi Osaka but still won decisively 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, American Coco Gauff, was also eliminated after losing to Czech Linda Noskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-7(5).
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