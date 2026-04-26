400 firefighters
Forest fire near Graz spreads rapidly
On Saturday, a forest fire broke out in Eisbach-Rein, north of Graz. Driven by the wind, the flames have since spread to cover 40 to 50 hectares. A large-scale operation involving around 400 emergency personnel and firefighting helicopters is underway. Emergency responders are urging the public to avoid the area.
Around noon on Saturday, a hiker in the Mühlbachkogel area (Graz-Umgebung district) raised the alarm after spotting a fire in the forest. Several fire departments arrived immediately. Due to extreme dry conditions and the wind, the fire spread rapidly—in rugged terrain where extinguishing efforts are almost exclusively possible from the air.
Fire Spread Enormously Overnight
While on Saturday evening the fire was still reported to cover about seven hectares, it spread overnight to as many as 50 hectares due to strong winds. “We currently have just under 400 firefighters and five helicopters on the scene,” Herbert Buchgraber, spokesperson for the Graz-Umgebung Regional Fire Department Association, told the “Krone” on Sunday morning. Firefighters from several districts arrived to provide support.
It is not yet possible to predict how the fire will develop. “The wind is the biggest problem; it is constantly fanning the flames and spreading the fire,” said Buchgraber.
We cannot yet assess how the fire will develop. The biggest problem right now is the wind.
Herbert Buchgraber, Bereichsfeuerwehrverband GU
Bild: BFV GU
“Walkers should avoid the area”
Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the cause of the fire. During their investigation, officers encountered several forestry workers in the vicinity of the fire. However, there were initially no indications of a specific cause. The police are urging the public to avoid the affected area around the Mühlbachkogel as much as possible so as not to hinder emergency responders and to avoid putting themselves in danger.
Herbert Buchgraber also urges, “Walkers and onlookers must absolutely avoid the area. This is for your own safety and to avoid hindering emergency responders.”
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