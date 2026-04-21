Six-year-old lured into apartment and raped

None of the perpetrator’s versions hold up

Even during the trial, he first tries his own version: “She came along voluntarily because she wanted to help me with the chairs. She was playing and laughing. I only touched her briefly while she was standing by the bed,” he denies any use of force. “I then told her to leave so nothing serious would happen. I swear, that’s how it was,” he says, only to admit everything after the child’s testimony, which took place behind closed doors.