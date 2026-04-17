On the road to recovery
Robert Palfrader: “Allowed to Leave the Hospital”
In early April, Robert Palfrader announced on Facebook that he was taking a short break for health reasons. Now the actor and comedian has checked in again and thanked his fans for their kind get-well wishes.
“First of all, thank you for the many kind get-well wishes,” Palfrader wrote in his Facebook post.
Palfrader thanked the hospital teams
He then went on to thank the teams at the Landesklinikum Zwettl, the Donauspital, and the SMZ-Ost. “It was almost a pleasure to have been sick, I was treated so wonderfully!” the comedian remarked with a wink.
Robert Palfrader has now posted this message to his fans on Facebook:
Asks fans for patience
“In any case, I’m feeling well enough to be discharged from the hospital,” Palfrader then gave the all-clear and asked his fans for a few days of patience, “so that I can let you know when I’ll be fully back in action and able to return to the stage.”
Palfrader remained tight-lipped about the reasons for his hospital stay. In closing, however, he offered his fans some good advice: “Take care of yourselves; I’ll try to do a little better at that myself in the future.”
Dates Canceled
In early April, Palfrader also announced on Facebook that he needed to take a break for health reasons, which is why he had to cancel several dates “in the near future.” The comedian did not go into the exact details at the time, but promised an update soon.
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