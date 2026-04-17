At a luxury ski resort
Sarah Ferguson has gone into hiding in Austria!
For months now, Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been traveling around Europe as a wellness nomad. Now, for the first time in seven months, she’s been spotted by paparazzi—and of all places, in Austria!
While her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to be moping after moving from Wood Farm to Marsh Farm in Sandringham, Sarah Ferguson continues to enjoy her life as a wellness nomad. Because Fergie has now been spotted for the first time in seven months—and in Austria, of all places!
Fergie wants to stay under the radar
Photos published exclusively by the British “Sun” show the 66-year-old in front of a luxurious ski resort. The newspaper doesn’t specify exactly where Fergie is hiding out here. But it seems certain that she’s doing everything she can to stay undercover.
For little remains of the glamour of the Royal Family. Instead, on the day the paparazzi photos were taken, Fergie wore her red mane tied back and hidden under a light blue beanie. The former Duchess of York paired her navy blue jacket with matching pants and sneakers.
“Perfect place to lay low”
“Fergie has been keeping a very low profile high up in the Alps,” an insider also confirmed to the British newspaper, without specifying the 66-year-old’s exact whereabouts. “She hasn’t been seen in a long time and clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of clothing was obviously carefully designed to ensure she wouldn’t be recognized.”
Sarah Ferguson also appears to have chosen her accommodation in Austria with care, the insider continued: “The area is absolutely beautiful and mostly very quiet. Thus, it is the perfect place for a prominent figure like her to lay low when things get heated.”
Last public appearance in September
The latest revelations in the Epstein scandal have recently affected not only Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor but also Sarah Ferguson. Like her ex-husband, she lost her title of Duchess of York and had to move out of the Royal Lodge.
She made her last public appearance on September 16 of last year at the memorial service for Katharine of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in London. Since then, Fergie has largely withdrawn from the public eye.
At the end of March, there was at least one sign of life from the former duchess: At that time, a spokesperson for Ferguson spoke out to deny that the 66-year-old was planning to have the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis cloned for a reality show. She had indeed received an offer from a TV studio, but had turned it down, the spokesperson emphasized.
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