New coaching job for former Austrian national team manager Koller

Until a year ago, Koller was the coach of the major Egyptian club Al Ahly. With the Cairo-based club, he won the league title and the African Champions League in both 2023 and 2024. Following their elimination in the semifinals of the latter competition, the club parted ways with him in April 2025. In Austria, Koller served as national team head coach from fall 2011 to 2017. During his tenure, the Austrian national team qualified for a European Championship finals tournament for the first time on merit, but was eliminated in the group stage at the 2016 tournament in France.