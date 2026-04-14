Starting this summer
New coaching job for former Austrian national team manager Koller
Former Austrian national soccer team coach Marcel Koller has a new job. The longtime Grasshoppers player will become coach of city rivals FC Zurich this summer. His new club announced this on Tuesday.
FC Zurich, currently third from last in the Swiss Super League, simultaneously announced the departure of their previous head coach, Dennis Hediger. Koller’s longtime colleague and assistant coach, Carlos Bernegger, will take over on an interim basis until the end of the season.
“FC Zurich is confident that this decision sets the right course for a stable and successful sporting future. FC Zurich warmly welcomes Marcel Koller and looks forward to working with him,” the club said in a statement.
Until a year ago, Koller was the coach of the major Egyptian club Al Ahly. With the Cairo-based club, he won the league title and the African Champions League in both 2023 and 2024. Following their elimination in the semifinals of the latter competition, the club parted ways with him in April 2025. In Austria, Koller served as national team head coach from fall 2011 to 2017. During his tenure, the Austrian national team qualified for a European Championship finals tournament for the first time on merit, but was eliminated in the group stage at the 2016 tournament in France.
As a player, Koller played for no other club than Grasshoppers. The former defender has more than 500 competitive matches, seven league titles, and five cup victories to his name. Koller also won the league title as a coach with his home club in 2002/2003 before moving to Germany to join 1. FC Köln. Now, the 65-year-old faces the task of stabilizing the city rivals. FC Zurich last won the championship in 2022; immediately afterward, Franco Foda, another former ÖFB head coach, had an unfortunate three-month stint with FCZ.
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