The Wöginger Case: Key Witness Schmid Under Fire

Schmid’s “reconstructed memories”

In addition to the events surrounding the appointment of the head of the Braunau Schärding tax office in 2016—which are being clarified in the ongoing trial—the leadership of the Freistadt-Rohrbach-Urfahr tax office had been filled approximately two months earlier. During his interrogation as a defendant before the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption in 2022, Schmid stated regarding his role in the appointment of the head of the Freistadt-Rohrbach-Urfahr tax office that he had only reconstructed memories of the events there. A statement that Schmid similarly reiterated during the currently ongoing trial in Linz.