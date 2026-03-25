More bad news
Stabbing survivor now loses his job
Mahdi P., a 24-year-old Afghan, had been working at a gas station in Linz-Ebelsberg. However, according to his termination letter, his employment contract will end at the end of April. For P., this is the latest blow after he was seriously injured in a knife attack and lost his best friend in the process.
Fate seems to be anything but kind to the Afghan living in Linz at the moment. On March 14, he fell victim to a Croatian man (34) who appeared to be on a rampage. P. and his friend Mahmoud A. (26) had come to the aid of a 57-year-old driver who had been threatened by the suspect.
The result: The Croatian, who was known to the authorities, bought two knives and stabbed both Afghans with them. Mahmoud A. did not survive the attack; Mahdi P. suffered a life-threatening stab wound to the neck and was saved only thanks to emergency surgery at the UKH Linz.
Fundraiser
If you would like to help Mahdi P., please donate to our special account at Hypo OÖ using the reference “Trauma.” IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002; BIC: OBLAAT2L
If you are donating via online banking, please ensure that the account name listed is “Verein Krone-Leser helfen.”
Temporarily back in the hospital
“The injury is healing as expected for now, but mentally, my brother is not doing well at all,” says Mohammad P. (27), who brought the 24-year-old to Graz to be able to care for him better. A health setback resulting from the psychological trauma he suffered had temporarily brought him back to the hospital.
But the attack is not the only circumstance weighing heavily on the Afghan man from Linz. “My brother received a termination letter from his employer three days earlier. On April 30, he will lose his job at a gas station in Linz-Ebelsberg,” explains Mohammad P.
A request for comment from the gas station chain by the “Krone” remained unanswered. Mahdi P. needs psychological help, doesn’t know what the future holds, and isn’t sure when he’ll be able to return to regular work.
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read the original article here.
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