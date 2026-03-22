Austria battles to a victory against ten-man Hartberg

Debutant Markovic with a spectacular assist for Fischer

Austria now became more forceful. After a cross from Johannes Handl, Lee Tae-seok hit the crossbar (45'), and seconds later Fischer scored the winning goal. Ranftl played the ball into the middle, U17 World Cup runner-up Vasilije Markovic flicked it on with his heel, and the captain finished confidently. Markovic, who replaced the suspended Abubakr Barry in his starting lineup debut, thus delivered an assist in the style of Barry’s from the previous week against Sturm.