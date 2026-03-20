373,000 Darknet Sites Shut Down, Perpetrator on the Run

Perpetrator rampaged from 2020 to 2025

On Friday, Bavaria’s Interior and Finance Ministers presented the impressive findings. The staggering number of 373,000 dark web sites—all of which were scams where customers paid but received nothing—could be traced back to a single Chinese man. From February 2020 to July 2025, the perpetrator—who is now being sought worldwide, along with his photo—offered packages containing videos and data in exchange for payments ranging from $20 to $250. Of the approximately 600 users of the child abuse platforms, 440 individuals have already been identified, including a 31-year-old father from Bavaria who attempted to delete all data during a police raid.