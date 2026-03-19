Two teenagers dead
Motocross tragedy: “We’re all in shock”
The community is in shock following the motocross accident in Feldbach, southeastern Styria, which claimed the lives of two apprentices. The two were well integrated into the village community and always pitched in when help was needed.
It is a tragedy that is almost impossible to put into words: On Wednesday evening, two young men, aged 19 and 20, lost their lives in a motocross accident in Feldbach. The two young men collided head-on—a passing local resident found them motionless on Petersdorfstraße.
“It’s a huge tragedy; we’re all in shock,” says Sonja Skalnik, head of the Mühldorf district, deeply saddened by the deaths of the two recreational fishermen. “The youth here are very close-knit—everyone knows everyone here. A crisis intervention team is currently supporting the families of the victims.”
In fact, community spirit is a top priority in this small district: The “Petersdorf Village Community” is organized as an association—the young men, who were both apprentices, were members. Together, they preserve traditions and maintain cultural sites. “Young and old work together here. The two were exceptionally well-integrated, which makes their loss all the more devastating,” says Mayor Josef Ober.
Petersdorf has a well-organized village community. Young and old help each other here. The two were exceptionally well-integrated, which makes the loss all the more painful.
Josef Ober
Bürgermeister Feldbach
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
No designated motocross track
The sudden death also affects him personally: “I know both families well. It’s just incredibly sad.” At the same time, he emphasizes: “We don’t have a designated motocross track here, nothing organized. This is a tragic isolated incident.” The riders were likely riding in the woods near their parents’ homes.
Meanwhile, the police are investigating how the accident could have occurred. The motorcycles were not registered for road use, and the victims were wearing inadequate protective gear. “The investigation is ongoing—we are now conducting a neighborhood survey and searching for potential witnesses. In addition, the vehicles have been impounded,” said a spokesperson for the State Police Department on Thursday evening when asked.
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