World Cup withdrawal? Iran faces millions in losses

It costs 250,000 Swiss francs (274,213.01 euros) to cancel more than 30 days before the World Cup. Twice that amount is due if it happens at even shorter notice. Participation in the 2030 World Cup would also be in jeopardy. The World Cup begins in exactly 100 days. In addition to fines, Iran would have to reimburse FIFA for the preparation funds received for the team as well as all other tournament-specific contributions. According to the world governing body, each qualified team receives $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. In addition, there is prize money of at least $9 million for teams that finish 33rd to 48th in the World Cup.