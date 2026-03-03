Possible replacements
World Cup withdrawal? Iran faces millions in losses
In light of the escalation in the Middle East, Iran's participation in the World Cup is uncertain. A voluntary withdrawal would have financial consequences in particular, as stated in the FIFA regulations for the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
It costs 250,000 Swiss francs (274,213.01 euros) to cancel more than 30 days before the World Cup. Twice that amount is due if it happens at even shorter notice. Participation in the 2030 World Cup would also be in jeopardy. The World Cup begins in exactly 100 days. In addition to fines, Iran would have to reimburse FIFA for the preparation funds received for the team as well as all other tournament-specific contributions. According to the world governing body, each qualified team receives $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. In addition, there is prize money of at least $9 million for teams that finish 33rd to 48th in the World Cup.
Furthermore, according to FIFA regulations, Iran would risk exclusion from the 2030 World Cup. On the other hand, the 32-member FIFA Council could also vote on Iran's exclusion.
Iraq or UAE as possible replacements
Iran is scheduled to play in a group with Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt in the US. "What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be hopeful about the World Cup," Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said over the weekend. The situation will certainly also be a topic of discussion in sporting circles and requires a decision.
If Iran cancels its participation, another Asian team could probably take its place. The most likely replacements are Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, as both played against each other in the intercontinental playoffs for the last World Cup spot. Iraq advanced and will now face Bolivia or Suriname in the decisive match for a World Cup spot in early April.
