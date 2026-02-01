LIVE: Will Alaba’s substitution turn things around for Real?

Repeated boos from the fans

Four days after the 2-4 defeat in the Champions League against Benfica Lisbon and former coach Jose Mourinho, the game started as desired for the Whites. In the 15th minute, Vinicius Junior scored the 1-0 with a spectacular solo effort, and shortly afterwards the Brazilian shot just wide of the post. It wasn't a brilliant performance, but the Real pros still put in a good showing. Nevertheless, the fans continued to boo. The boos grew even louder when Jorge de Frutos (49') scored the equalizer shortly after the break. The game then became rougher, the line was lost somewhat, and Real didn't have much to offer offensively except for two shots that hit the woodwork.