LIVE: Will Alaba’s substitution turn things around for Real?
In Spain, record champions Real Madrid remain hot on the heels of FC Barcelona, but gave their fans quite a drama on Sunday!
It was not until the 100th minute that superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty to make it 2-1 in the city derby against Rayo Vallecano, giving Real their sixth win in six consecutive league matches. ÖFB team captain David Alaba was also involved in the turbulent final phase, coming on for Dean Huijsen in the 77th minute.
Repeated boos from the fans
Four days after the 2-4 defeat in the Champions League against Benfica Lisbon and former coach Jose Mourinho, the game started as desired for the Whites. In the 15th minute, Vinicius Junior scored the 1-0 with a spectacular solo effort, and shortly afterwards the Brazilian shot just wide of the post. It wasn't a brilliant performance, but the Real pros still put in a good showing. Nevertheless, the fans continued to boo. The boos grew even louder when Jorge de Frutos (49') scored the equalizer shortly after the break. The game then became rougher, the line was lost somewhat, and Real didn't have much to offer offensively except for two shots that hit the woodwork.
In the final minutes, including stoppage time, the second-placed team threw everything forward after Pathe Ciss was sent off with a red card (81'). In the 98th minute, Nobel Mendy fouled Real's Brahim Diaz, resulting in a very late penalty. Mbappe redeemed the fans at the Bernabeu Stadium and restored the one-point deficit to Barca. However, a possible injury to Jude Bellingham is a bitter pill for Real to swallow: the Englishman was substituted after just ten minutes after grabbing his thigh.
