Fixed! Verstappen loses Marko and race engineer

Lambiase no longer race engineer either

After the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Marko himself hinted at a departure from motorsport's premier class. "I will discuss this and then see what I do. It's a complex matter. I need to sleep on it and then we'll see," he said. According to ORF, Gianpiero Lambiase will also be stepping down as race engineer for four-time world champion Verstappen, but will remain with the team in a different role.