Upheaval at Red Bull
Fixed! Verstappen loses Marko and race engineer
Now it's fixed! Red Bull is initiating a total upheaval. Max Verstappen is losing his "discoverer" and biggest supporter, Helmut Marko, and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.
Shortly after the end of the Formula 1 season, Red Bull Racing and motorsport consultant Helmut Marko parted ways. The Austro racing team and the 82-year-old Styrian have ended their collaboration early on a voluntary basis. Marko, a close confidant and supporter of Max Verstappen, still had a contract until the end of 2026. The man from Graz had been with Red Bull since 2005, for a long time as an advisor to company founder Dietrich Mateschitz.
"The right moment"
"The fact that we only just missed out on the world championship this season has touched me deeply and made it clear to me that the right moment has now come for me to personally end this very long, intensive and successful chapter," Marko announced in a press release. Verstappen finished just two points behind Lando Norris (McLaren) on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, with the Briton crowning himself world champion for the first time.
"I've been involved in motorsport for six decades and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey," added Marko. "It was a wonderful time in which I was able to help and accompany so many talented people. Everything we have achieved and built together fills me with pride."
Lambiase no longer race engineer either
After the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Marko himself hinted at a departure from motorsport's premier class. "I will discuss this and then see what I do. It's a complex matter. I need to sleep on it and then we'll see," he said. According to ORF, Gianpiero Lambiase will also be stepping down as race engineer for four-time world champion Verstappen, but will remain with the team in a different role.
According to "Bild" newspaper, Red Bull Managing Director Sport Oliver Mintzlaff is planning a "completely new start". The controversial team boss Christian Horner, who was at loggerheads with Marko, had already left the team in July. The current Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies also hinted at adjustments on Sunday evening and thanked Marko for his work.
Next year, Formula 1 is facing a major reform of the regulations. In future, Red Bull will produce its own drive units in cooperation with Ford, among other things.
