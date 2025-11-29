Honorable reception
Here in LIVESTREAM: The reception for our U17 heroes
"Nobody can take these experiences away from us," said ÖFB U17 captain Jakob Pokorny at the press conference at the honorable reception of the runners-up of the World Cup back in Austria.
They are back! The Austrian U17 national team sensationally secured the runner-up title at the World Cup in Qatar. They lost 1:0 to Portugal in the final. Weeks full of emotion and euphoria lie behind the team. Team boss Hermann Stadler's squad landed in Vienna on Saturday evening. "Nobody can take these experiences away from us," said ÖFB captain Jakob Pokorny at the press conference during the honorable reception.
Pokorny: "Graduating in five days"
Team boss Stadler once again praised his team to the skies. How will he spend the next few weeks? "I'm already looking forward to my grandchildren. Then we'll analyze the last few weeks. And then it's Christmas anyway," said Stadler. For Pokorny, on the other hand, it's time to focus on school. "I've got my A-levels in five days, so I'll study a bit more."
And World Cup top scorer Johannes Moser? "I'll catch up on time with my family and enjoy the time after the World Cup, process the joy and emotions again."
"These are certainly great moments for Austrian soccer," said ÖFB President Josef Pröll.
More info coming soon ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.