Here in LIVESTREAM: The reception for our U17 heroes

Pokorny: "Graduating in five days"

Team boss Stadler once again praised his team to the skies. How will he spend the next few weeks? "I'm already looking forward to my grandchildren. Then we'll analyze the last few weeks. And then it's Christmas anyway," said Stadler. For Pokorny, on the other hand, it's time to focus on school. "I've got my A-levels in five days, so I'll study a bit more."