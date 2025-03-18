Record deployments
Commander: “Floods are challenging us more and more!”
The fire departments can look back on a record year in 2024 - never before have they had to call out more often. The main reasons varied: flooding and severe weather operations are on the rise. Insects were also hard at work in 2024. Thanks to an increase in members, the fire brigade's strength is secured for the future.
Salzburg's Floriani firefighters achieved a historic high last year. Salzburg's fire departments were called out to 16,625 operations and worked 1.5 million hours. One thing stands out from this figure: 11,374 of these were technical operations - i.e. traffic accidents, oil spills, storms or floods.
Wasps not actually the job of the fire department
This was confirmed by State Fire Brigade Commander Günther Trinker in an interview with Krone: "Elementary events, such as floods, are on the rise. What's more, 2024 was a strong year for insects - it's not the job of the fire department to remove wasp nests, but many fire departments do it anyway." In 2023, the Floriani had to deploy 8695 times (30 percent less often) for technical operations.
Deployment in Lower Austria was the hour driver
The fire department was called out to fires 4,158 times (2023: 3,393), 42 of which were major fires. "In general, of course, the statistics fluctuate from year to year. 2024 was very intense. We helped out during the floods in Lower Austria, which drove up the hours, with four days of 24-hour services." The Salzburg team sent several platoons to help neighbors in the flood area in Lower Austria.
One thing was always certain: "Despite the enormous workload, we were able to guarantee safety in Salzburg at all times," says Trinker.
Growth despite an increasingly self-centered society
This is also because the fire department can continue to expand its membership. "Camaraderie, friendship and helping others together - that still counts in the fire department. Especially at a time when people are increasingly looking out for themselves, I'm particularly pleased about that."
The willingness of companies to release employees for operations is essential for the fire departments. Trinker: "Without the companies and the economy, the whole thing wouldn't work."
In addition: 95 out of 119 municipalities have a youth fire department. Trinker: "We are convinced that we will continue to have highly trained firefighters in the coming years."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.