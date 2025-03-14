New hotspot in the eternal battle against plastic waste

Further processing in the industry

How does it work? First of all, four fifths are sorted out in the high-tech plastics sorting plant with a capacity of 100,000 tons in Ennshafen, Upper Austria. The last fifth - 20,000 tons - then ends up in Pöchlarn, where another half is recycled using a new process. "The result is high-quality, high-purity polyolefin recyclates that can be further processed by industry," emphasizes one.