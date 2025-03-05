Vorteilswelt
No giving up allowed!

Stone: “Don’t stop loving your body”

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 16:00

She has come to terms with the fact that she is no longer 20. But for Sharon Stone, that doesn't mean she's letting herself go as she gets older. On the contrary. 

For the 66-year-old, it is as important as ever to cherish and care for her body: "A lot of people just give up as they get older. They let themselves go because they tell themselves that their body is falling apart anyway." But that's exactly what you shouldn't do, according to the "Basic Instinct" beauty: "You can't stop loving your body."

"No more sitting on top during sex"
Stone also shared the two things her friend Jackie Collins (the sister of "Denver Clan" witch Joan) advised her not to do when she was over 40 in an interview with the Times. The first tip was not PG: "She said: 'After you're 40, you shouldn't sit on top during sex'."

Sharon Stone has no problem with ageing. But she thinks you should still take care of your body. (Bild: Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP)
Sharon Stone has no problem with ageing. But she thinks you should still take care of your body.
(Bild: Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP)

The second: "Never wave goodbye." Collins was referring to the physical changes that have not passed Sharon by. She joked: "My forearms have their own box pleats. But I think they're wonderful, they're like angel wings."

Botox "not a sweet luxury"
In an earlier interview, Stone had revealed that she has no problem with ageing gracefully and showing herself unfiltered on social media. She admitted that she wasn't averse to cosmetic procedures in the past: "When I was super famous, I had Botox, fillers and stuff like that injected. But then I had a massive stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage and needed 300 units of Botox to straighten out the side of my face." Since then, Botox has been "no longer a sweet luxury" for her, nor just a necessity for a painful neurological condition.

Stone also revealed that she is on dating apps, but has had rather bad experiences with them so far. She downloaded Tinder and Bumble in order to find a "real connection" with someone. The success left a lot to be desired. Her online dates included a former jailbird and a "heroin addict who had definitely had 20,000 heroin shots since his photo".

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
