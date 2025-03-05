Stone: “Don’t stop loving your body”

Botox "not a sweet luxury"

In an earlier interview, Stone had revealed that she has no problem with ageing gracefully and showing herself unfiltered on social media. She admitted that she wasn't averse to cosmetic procedures in the past: "When I was super famous, I had Botox, fillers and stuff like that injected. But then I had a massive stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage and needed 300 units of Botox to straighten out the side of my face." Since then, Botox has been "no longer a sweet luxury" for her, nor just a necessity for a painful neurological condition.