North curve to be rebuilt – no public viewing

For the third time in the last three seasons, GAK will host a Graz soccer derby on Sunday (17:00) - 15,400 spectators came to the 0:1 in the cup round of 16 against Sturm on 19 October 2022, and even 16,500 to the 2:3 in the cup round of 16 on 2 November 2023. These numbers will not be matched this time in the Merkur Arena, because after riots in the previous city duel, Sturm voluntarily waived its ticket contingent for an organized black support.