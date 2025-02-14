Vorteilswelt
The Eisbullen’s infirmary is finally empty

14.02.2025 14:00

Eisbullen captain Thomas Raffl is back on board: For the first time this season, coach Oliver David can draw from the full squad against the Graz99ers. Tom Raffl: "Winning games 1:0 again now"

On the trip to Italy, the Bulls scored their fourth and fifth points of the season against Asiago and then dropped their sixth point in Pustertal after a final spurt in an overtime 3:4: The Bulls threw away their best cards in the race for the basic round victory - ice hockey league leader KAC (one game more) four points ahead - and can no longer realize the number one goal on their own.

The motto today at home against Graz is to keep at it. In the traditional "Wings for Life" game - 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the unique jerseys worn this time will go to the Foundation for Spinal Cord Research - they are aiming for their fourth win of the season against the 99ers.

This will be the Salzburg premiere: Coach Oliver David will be able to draw from the full complement for the first time this season thanks to the comeback of Tom Raffl.

Zitat Icon

I'm really looking forward to the game and to being able to help the team again

Thomas Raffl

After weeks in which the Bulls' hospital often had to close due to overcrowding. Like in January against KAC, when eleven cracks were absent - the total number of "absences" is already around 210. "I'm really looking forward to the game and being able to help the team again," says captain Raffl.

The 38-year-old does not want to overestimate the lack of consistency in the game. "But we've had phases like this every year at some point. Our advantage is that we are now complete and can play in the lines." The aim is to minimize mistakes. "So that we can win games 1:0 again."

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
