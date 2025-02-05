Not aware of guilt
A man living in Vorarlberg had to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday for deprivation of liberty. He is said to have locked his daughter in her parents' apartment for two days. He is also said to have beaten her.
"You are lucky that your daughter made use of her right to make a statement. However, the court considers what your son constructed in his statement to be very questionable," said judge Verena Wackerle to the acquitted father of the victim. He had always denied his guilt and claimed that he had neither held his daughter captive in his apartment for two days in July last year nor had he beaten the woman.
Lie uncovered after phone call
So why did the 20-year-old press charges against her father? The fact is that there had been an argument between him and his daughter because she had lied to him beforehand. Afraid of offending the defendant with her homosexuality and her desire to move in with her partner, the woman resorted to a white lie. She told him that she had to move to Salzburg due to a company relocation. When the father called the daughter's employer, the lie was discovered. An argument ensued.
While the 20-year-old later claimed to the police that she had been beaten by her father and locked up in his apartment for two days, he did not consider himself guilty. There was only a verbal argument, the Turkish-born man claims. "I was just angry and disappointed that she lied to me." The son, who was called as a witness, also tried to back this up: "My father reacted with great understanding." After the argument, they all went to bed. In the end, in case of doubt, the accused was acquitted.
