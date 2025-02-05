While the 20-year-old later claimed to the police that she had been beaten by her father and locked up in his apartment for two days, he did not consider himself guilty. There was only a verbal argument, the Turkish-born man claims. "I was just angry and disappointed that she lied to me." The son, who was called as a witness, also tried to back this up: "My father reacted with great understanding." After the argument, they all went to bed. In the end, in case of doubt, the accused was acquitted.