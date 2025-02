Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: Xiaomi’s mid-range in the test

This is the second-best model in the range, for which Xiaomi recommends a price of 399 euros. However, the device with 256 gigabytes of storage space and eight gigabytes of RAM can already be found in stores for less than 350 euros - a very attractive price for a device with a 200-megapixel camera and waterproof housing, which could easily qualify it as a "people's phone". But does the device deliver what it promises? We tested it - and discovered one or two weak points.