Signa: Greens accuse ÖVP of “blockade attitude”

In addition, the Greens are calling for the mandatory initiation of an official deletion procedure in the event of non-publication of the annual or consolidated financial statements for several years, as well as no subsidies in the event of non-compliance with disclosure obligations. The Greens also want to tackle the issue of foundations. All beneficiaries should be disclosed. The Greens also call for the annual financial statements of private foundations to be published in the company register and for the consolidated financial statements of the foundation holding company to be disclosed. Asset outflows to foundation havens should also be recorded in a European asset register.