New laws demanded
Signa: Greens accuse ÖVP of “blockade attitude”
Following the pre-trial detention of Signa founder René Benko, the Greens believe the ball is in the legislator's court. Due to the "blockade attitude of the ÖVP", no significant decision has been made by politicians to prevent the "Signa airlock production" from happening again, said MP Nina Tomaselli on Tuesday.
Above all, Tomaselli wants to take legal action against accounting tricks and "foundation hide-and-seek games". The Green politician largely repeated the accusations she had already made against Benko in the U Committee. The investor had perfected camouflage and deception, but his "shell game" had also been made easy in some cases.
"Most of the business concept was legal"
The case should not obscure the fact that the majority of Signa's business concept was legal. It is now the duty of politicians to draw the consequences and make the system so robust that there is no chance of a possible next case.
Full list of demands
Specifically, the Greens are calling - not for the first time - for severe penalties for not submitting balance sheets of up to five percent of global turnover as well as a consolidation obligation for all affiliated companies instead of sham constructions by so-called small GmbHs. A corresponding draft of the Sustainability Reporting Act is currently under review and a decision could be made at the National Council meeting on March 26.
In addition, the Greens are calling for the mandatory initiation of an official deletion procedure in the event of non-publication of the annual or consolidated financial statements for several years, as well as no subsidies in the event of non-compliance with disclosure obligations. The Greens also want to tackle the issue of foundations. All beneficiaries should be disclosed. The Greens also call for the annual financial statements of private foundations to be published in the company register and for the consolidated financial statements of the foundation holding company to be disclosed. Asset outflows to foundation havens should also be recorded in a European asset register.
Last but not least, Tomaselli wants stricter tax regulations for luxury real estate. A five-year probationary period is proposed to determine whether a luxury residence - meaning Benko's "Chalet N" - is actually run as a profitable business.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
