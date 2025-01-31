Leader KAC defeats Graz 99ers in penalty shootout

Salzburg defeated VSV - Bolzano beat the Caps

Guus van Nes was the match winner for VSV with three goals. Salzburg's interim goals by veteran Peter Schneider and Benjamin Nissner were not enough. With the win, Villach drew level with the sixth-placed Black Wings from Linz. The Vienna Capitals are no longer in the race for the top six. The "Caps" remain in tenth place after their defeat in South Tyrol, with their lead over the Pioneers Vorarlberg lurking behind them shrinking to six points.