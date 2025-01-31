ICE Hockey League
Leader KAC defeats Graz 99ers in penalty shootout
League leaders KAC secured a hard-fought home win in the ICE Hockey League on Friday evening. The "Red Jackets" let a clear 3:0 lead against the Graz 99ers slip away, but in the end were able to prevail 4:3 after a penalty shootout.
With 86 points, the KAC are still top of the league. The new runners-up are Bolzano, who defeated the Vienna Capitals 4:1. Salzburg lost 3-2 at home to VSV and slipped to fourth place.
The home side got off to a flying start at the Klagenfurt Ice Sports Center. After just a quarter of an hour, the KAC were 3:0 up after goals from Mathias From, Nicholas Petersen and Thomas Hundertpfund. The game seemed to be going the way of the league leaders early on, but the 99ers fought their way back. Paul Huber equalized the game with a triple.
The third goal was scored 46 seconds before the end of regulation time. The overtime was scoreless, and the KAC ultimately prevailed in the penalty shootout. Nevertheless, Friday brought one piece of positive news for the Graz fans. The 99ers signed the Canadian Stephen Harper, who can be used universally on offense.
Salzburg defeated VSV - Bolzano beat the Caps
Guus van Nes was the match winner for VSV with three goals. Salzburg's interim goals by veteran Peter Schneider and Benjamin Nissner were not enough. With the win, Villach drew level with the sixth-placed Black Wings from Linz. The Vienna Capitals are no longer in the race for the top six. The "Caps" remain in tenth place after their defeat in South Tyrol, with their lead over the Pioneers Vorarlberg lurking behind them shrinking to six points.
With a 4:1 win at Pustertal, the Pioneers put themselves back in the hunt for the pre-play-offs. After a 4-0 win at the Haien from Innsbruck, Ljubljana should no longer be out of contention.
Wednesday, 29.01.2025
Asiago Hockey - Black Wings Linz 3:7 (1:1,2:4,0:2)
Friday, 31.01.2025
EC-KAC - Graz99ers 4:3 n.P. (3:1,0:1,0:1,0:0,1:0)
EC Salzburg - EC VSV 2:3 (0:2,2:1,0:0)
HC Innsbruck - Olimpija Ljubljana 0:4 (0:0,0:3,0:1)
HCB Südtirol - Vienna Capitals 4:1 (1:1,2:0,1:0)
Pustertal Wölfe - Pioneers Vorarlberg 1:4 (0:3,0:1,1:0)
