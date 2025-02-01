wean hean
Wienerlied festival celebrates “süweanes” anniversary
The Viennese song festival "wean hean" has been around for 25 years. This year, a special edition will be held between April 26 and May 18 to celebrate the "süweanen" anniversary. The spectrum ranges from the classical to surprising experiments.
Among the festivals and program series that offer the Viennese song a stage in the federal capital, "wean hean" is the "official" edition: the Wiener Volksliedwerk is behind the annual spring fixed starter. The fact that this has absolutely nothing to do with home-grown tradition, but all the more with expertise in each of the many Viennese song genres, is proven by the opening of this year's festival.
From classical to experimental, from the very first evening
On April 26, the entire spectrum and vibrancy of the Wienerlied will be on display at Theater Akzent. Father and daughter Hojsa together with contraguitar doyen Rudi Koschelu will share the stage with the always ironic and poetic trio Kollegium Kalksburg, and the audience will also be invited to sing along by Herbert Zotti. On top of this, another - still secret - star guest awaits.
The other items on the program also show that the festival is treating itself to a luxury edition for its 25th anniversary: On April 29, the Liebhartstal Bockkeller will not only be the venue for a soirée with the unforgettable songs of Hermann Leopoldi, performed by actor Cornelius Obonya, but also the perfect setting for the presentation of the Leopoldi Prize to the audience favorite.
"Wean hean" is also "modean"
An evening with composer Kurt Schwertsik entitled "wean modean" on May 8 will show just how close modern serious music can be to the Viennese song, while also congratulating him on his 90th birthday. Further evenings will explore what tango and Viennese song, or Viennese song and songs from Sarajevo, have to say to each other.
At the same time, tradition is not neglected with the classic regulars' table evenings, including the new discovery "Vorstadtkollektiv". And you should stick around until the end: an "anniversary rally", where you can make your way through three legendary homes of the Viennese song - the Waidäcker shelter, Zur blauen Nos'n and the Liebhartstaler Bockkeller - will bring the "süweanen" festival to a worthy close on May 18.
