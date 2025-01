From the traditional costume party to the dance spectacle

Special highlights await young and old in Upper Austria this weekend. While you can shake a leg at the city ball in Wels, you can swim for a good cause at the Schörgenhubbad in Linz. The car fair in Ried im Innkreis has everything to do with cars. For those who prefer musical entertainment, the Donausaal Mauthausen, the Spinnerei Traun and Hinterstoder are the places to be!