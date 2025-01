“We must not lose our aspirations”

Who will make the race for the World Championship tickets in the domestic women's speed team? The coming weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where a downhill race is scheduled for Saturday and a super-G on Sunday, will provide the answer. Only Conny Hütter is seeded in both disciplines. "She is certainly our hottest ticket, a great hope for a World Championship medal," says Alexandra Meissnitzer about the two-time winner of the season, who she describes as an "absolute racehorse".