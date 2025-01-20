Vorteilswelt
Return of prisoners

Israeli settlers set fire to cars

20.01.2025 11:53

On Monday night, dozens of released Palestinian prisoners tried to return to the West Bank. However, they were faced with closed checkpoints in many cities. Israeli settlers also set cars on fire.

Molotov cocktails and stones were also thrown at Palestinian villages, according to reports. According to initial information, no one is believed to have been injured. The army had warned Palestinians in villages near the Israeli settlements not to celebrate the release of the prisoners. Thousands of jubilant people nevertheless poured onto the streets to welcome the return in Ramallah and other cities.

As reported, the Israeli authorities had released 90 Palestinians from prison following the release of three Hamas hostages. These are 69 women and 21 young men. The majority come from the West Bank, some from East Jerusalem.

A released prisoner (right) with his father (Bild: AFP/Zain Jaafar)
A released prisoner (right) with his father
(Bild: AFP/Zain Jaafar)
A released Palestinian woman on her arrival (Bild: AFP)
A released Palestinian woman on her arrival
(Bild: AFP)

Not involved in Hamas massacre
According to the Israeli government, only residents of the Gaza Strip who were not involved in the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023 will be released. This is likely to primarily affect Hamas fighters who were captured during fighting over the past 15 months. The other Palestinians to be released are prisoners serving time for both minor offenses and serious crimes.

According to Hamas, the next handover is due to take place next Saturday. Meanwhile, Israel's far-right Finance Minister has spoken out in favor of conquering the entire Gaza Strip. "We must conquer the entire Strip and establish military rule there," said Bezalel Smotrich. There was no "third force" that could exercise control there. Moreover, with the current army chief of staff Herzi Halevi, there could be no victory in Gaza.

