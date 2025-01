Basketball men before a must-win in Kapfenberg

Last week, the BBU Salzburg men's basketball team let victory against the Dornbirn Lions slip from their grasp. Despite taking a comfortable lead at one point, the game went into overtime, in which the team from Vorarlberg won. A bitter setback for the Falcons, who are determined to reach the play-off for promotion. A win against the team at the bottom of the table in Kapfenberg on Saturday (5 p.m.) is a must.