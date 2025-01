Cash crash: Styrian budget deficit doubled!

There is a huge budget gap in Vienna and it is getting bigger by the day: the financial drama is the main topic in the federal government negotiations. Before Mario Kunasek entered into coalition talks with the Styrian Black Party at the beginning of December, a cash crash was needed. On the very first day of the meetings at Graz Airport, Peter Ebner, long-time head of the provincial finance department, put the budget figures on the table. "The discussions were highly professional," he recalls. Now we know where the journey is heading.