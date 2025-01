At around 7.25 a.m., the 86-year-old turned into Bahnhofstraße from Waldfriedgasse in his car. Just at that moment, the pedestrian was about to cross the road on the safety path there. There was a collision and the pedestrian was thrown to the ground, where he remained with serious injuries to his leg. After first aid, the ambulance took the accident victim to Feldkirch Regional Hospital.