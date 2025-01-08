Accident victim skipped trial, was convicted

On Tuesday, the judge, public prosecutor and private party representatives waited in vain for the Syrian with a criminal record. He had caused an accident with his car on Sparkassenplatz in Feldkirch at the end of July, seriously injuring an 18-year-old man. The fact that the accused was sentenced to four months' probation and a fine of 960 euros for negligent bodily harm despite being absent was due to the fact that he had already fully confessed to the police.