Trial in Feldkirch
Accident victim skipped trial, was convicted
A Syrian man accused of negligent assault preferred to stay away from the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday. Of course, this did him no good.
On Tuesday, the judge, public prosecutor and private party representatives waited in vain for the Syrian with a criminal record. He had caused an accident with his car on Sparkassenplatz in Feldkirch at the end of July, seriously injuring an 18-year-old man. The fact that the accused was sentenced to four months' probation and a fine of 960 euros for negligent bodily harm despite being absent was due to the fact that he had already fully confessed to the police.
Overlooking the 18-year-old when parking
During questioning, the man also admitted to having consumed cocaine and several beers before the accident. This was also confirmed by an alcohol test carried out by police officers at the scene after the accident, which showed a level of 1.18 per mille. The accident occurred on the evening of July 28 last year.
Although the Syrian was heavily impaired by drugs and alcohol, he got behind the wheel of his BMW on Sparkassenplatz in Feldkirch. When reversing out of a parking space, he overlooks an 18-year-old man who is about to get out of his own car. The victim had no chance of avoiding the car and was trapped between the driver's door and a B-pillar.
In the end, the 18-year-old teenager was very lucky: apart from several skin abrasions, he escaped with painful bruises to his chest and lower leg.
