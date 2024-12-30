Christmas decorations destroyed: vandals behead “Olaf”

Instead of Christmas magic and joy, many of the decorative figures in Villach have been met with frustration and bewilderment. Shortly before the end of the year, vandals went on the rampage in the town center, destroying not only snowman "Olaf" on the Drau Bridge and other figures, but also the Christmas decorations at Konditorei Rainer. They also emptied the contents of a garbage can at the Advent market.