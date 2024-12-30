Vorteilswelt
On the Drau bridge

Christmas decorations destroyed: vandals behead “Olaf”

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 16:02

Who doesn't know the cheerful magical snowman "Olaf" from the Disney movie "Frozen"? He is also part of Villach's Christmas decorations, but has now fallen victim to vandals.

Instead of Christmas magic and joy, many of the decorative figures in Villach have been met with frustration and bewilderment. Shortly before the end of the year, vandals went on the rampage in the town center, destroying not only snowman "Olaf" on the Drau Bridge and other figures, but also the Christmas decorations at Konditorei Rainer. They also emptied the contents of a garbage can at the Advent market.

"Such acts of vandalism are extremely disappointing," says Klaus Krall, who coordinates the Advent market for Villach City Marketing. "Above all, the completely senseless destruction of the children's figures leaves us stunned. They are part of a popular photo rally that many children and their parents enjoy taking part in." The city is now considering whether to offer this photo rally at all in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

