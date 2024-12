“If you chum up too much, you lose your identity”

While the country's restaurants are dying out, Jaspinder Bains, a young woman from Vorarlberg with Indian roots, is showing how things could be done differently. The 32-year-old is a prime example of successful integration without forgetting her own roots. On the contrary: her way of thinking and feeling, which is reflected in the gastronomic concept of her "Masala-Kitchen", is to be proud of what is foreign in oneself and to show it with self-confidence.