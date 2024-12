“It was fate that we survived”

When the Viennese entrepreneur Eduard Issel (75) talks about the 2006 tsunami, he often uses the word fate. It was fate that he and his wife were staying in a different hotel than the friends they had traveled to Thailand with during their vacation in Khao Lak; fate that there was a reef in front of it; fate that he had recently seen a TV report about a devastating seaquake in Papua New Guinea, "and I therefore suspected what was about to happen" when he saw the water disappear in front of him on the morning of 26 December.