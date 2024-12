“The beauty of my job is the anecdotes”

Who would have guessed such a thing? Behind the ordinary façade of a typical detached house in Rankweil lies a lithography workshop that is regularly visited by the greatest and most famous painters and graphic artists of our time. The eccentric Markus Lüpertz, who is one of the most important visual artists of our time, has already sat here at the kitchen table. Hermann Nitsch has been here, as has the artist icon Chiharu Shiota from Japan, whose breathtaking installations made from thousands of wool threads (Cobweb installations) have been shown in countless exhibitions from Tokyo to Paris and the Venice Biennale. Shiota has yarned an ancient printing press with blood-red threads right here. A fascinating work of art with which she expressed her gratitude for her stay in Rankweil during the Corona period.