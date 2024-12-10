The crib maker with the 120-year-old rucksack

Advent brings us closer to Christmas Eve with each passing day. Unfortunately, many people don't really get to rest even during the quietest time of the year. Oswald "Ossi" Walser (75) from Wuggitz in south-western Styria is not affected by the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle. When he enters his small workshop, which he has set up in the cellar, and closes the door behind him, the noisy world stays outside.