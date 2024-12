Cutting board forgotten on the hob

Shortly after 5.30 p.m., the 76-year-old noticed thick clouds of smoke in her apartment. She then phoned her sister, who immediately set the rescue chain in motion. A patrol from the Lustenau police station arrived at the scene of the fire first. The officers took stock of the situation and brought the 76-year-old woman to safety. As it turned out, a chopping board placed on the hot hob was smouldering, which is why the entire kitchen was very smoky, although no flames had yet appeared.