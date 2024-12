“The most important thing is that my music is honest”

With his hits such as "Zefix" and "Koa Garantie", the talented Austropopper Chris Steger takes the Austrian charts by storm. He is currently touring throughout Austria. krone.tv met the likeable Salzburg native for an interview during his concert at the WUK in Vienna. Watch the video to find out how he deals with his rising fame, what his fans can expect from his concerts and what he has planned for the future.