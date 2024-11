Hungry winter guests: how to feed birds properly

Things are getting tighter for blackbirds, titmice and finches in their native habitats. For resident birds - which also remain in winter - there is little food in the neatly tidied landscape. "Targeted feeding makes sense," says biologist Matthias Karadar. The gardening specialist gives lectures on the subject at the Tyrolean Education Forum. You can do a lot of things wrong if you want to do something good for peeps - this quickly becomes clear when talking to the expert. However, if you follow a few rules, you can look forward to grateful guests in your garden, balcony or window.