Tyson slaps Paul: “Now he has to die!”

"It's great for boxing"

Paul takes the underdog role in the fight. When the two appeared together at events in the weeks and months leading up to the fight, the influencer was often booed. "These are fans of Mike Tyson who love him. And I'm the new guy, the disruptor, the loudmouth, the one who polarizes," said Paul. "I've built my career by being the villain. Of course, people are against me - that's great for boxing."