Kurz pays back €415,000 to insolvency administrator

Other creditors should not be placed in a worse position

The settlement states that the services provided by SK Management for Signa are undisputed. As the payment was made in the last six months before the insolvency and the company wanted to avoid putting other creditors in a worse position, a settlement sum of around EUR 415,000 net was agreed, according to a media report citing people close to Kurz. The settlement was intended to draw a line under the cooperation with Signa.