"Dangerous threat"
Victims now charged after street shooting in Vienna
The family, three members of which were seriously injured in the wild street shooting in Floridsdorf, did not agree with the verdicts at the trial in Vienna. "Blood for blood", they shouted in the courtroom. Shortly afterwards, a dangerous threat is said to have been made at a chance meeting between the feuding clans. The feud was once again brought before a criminal judge on Tuesday - with the roles reversed.
"Blood for blood", shouted the shot victims after the jury in Vienna acquitted the father (54) and three of his sons of attempted murder and convicted them "only" of (intentionally) causing grievous bodily harm. For the wild shootout on the open street in Floridsdorf that kept the capital on tenterhooks on the evening of October 7, 2023. As it turned out, a fight between two families from the former Yugoslavia escalated - three opponents suffered gunshot wounds.
The verdicts, which did not suit the victims at all, were handed down at the end of June. Shortly afterwards, an incident occurred that brought the hostile families back together in court on Tuesday. In Korneuburg District Court (Lower Austria), a former MMA fighter who was shot at the time is charged with making a dangerous threat.
Chance meeting during a family shopping trip
The 29-year-old son of the former builder, who had injured the MMA fighter's brother with a knife during the shooting in Floridsdorf, was released from prison at the beginning of July. On July 13, he had a chance meeting with the now accused former shooting victim in the G3 shopping center in Gerasdorf.
"It was the first time he had been outside after being in prison," recalls the man's wife as a witness to the outing with his mother-in-law and child. When the MMA fighter saw his opponent, he became aggressive: "He said that we should go outside and that I would get the knife back. It would get me, the matter wasn't over yet", said the Baumeister son.
The witnesses were unable to confirm the threats, which is why Johannes Fouchs' client was acquitted. An end to the feud is not in sight.
