Coke gang busted by police: boss in custody

Three suspects on the run

The suspects are accused of trafficking at least 325 grams of cocaine (in around three months). "The suspects have fully confessed", emphasizes the executive. The main suspect, a 33-year-old Moroccan, is currently in custody. Another 33-year-old Moroccan and the 46-year-old Austrian have been released. "The other three suspects are currently on the run," said the investigators. Further investigations are underway.