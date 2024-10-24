Municipality feels it is being led around by the nose

The building has been virtually empty for three years. A new building in the middle of Kaprun, handed over by the municipality to the non-profit housing association Gswb under building rights to strengthen the town center. Little has happened since then. Two doctors and a tattoo artist have rented space. The first floor, a space of several hundred square meters, is a building site. The floor above is empty. An eyesore in the middle of the tourist center of Kaprun.