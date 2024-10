“Luna” mourns her dead mistress after fire

Treats as a reward

Unfortunately, all the nearby animal shelters were full, so "Luna" was taken to Tierparadies Schabenreith in Steinbach am Ziehberg, around 40 kilometers away. "But I didn't drive the whole way, I stopped a few times to check on her. There were a few treats each time," explains Pold. The Samoyed dog is now recovering at the animal shelter and will soon be found a loving home.